Cardinals' J.J. Watt Unlikely to Suit Up in Season Opener
Grant White
The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2022 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they’ll do so without one of their starting defensive ends. Adam Schefter tweeted that although listed as questionable, J.J. Watt is unlikely to suit up for the season opener due to a lingering calf injury.
Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Chiefs, per source. Cardinals want to be safe and smart with 16 games ahead.
Injuries limited Watt’s participation in 2021, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year appearing in just seven games for the Cardinals. Consequently, Watt’s metrics took a hit, with the 33-year-old recording just 16 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
Michael Dogbe sits second on the Cardinals’ depth chart and should start in Watt’s absence. Dogbe has appeared in 27 games for Arizona, making one start with 33 tackles and 2.0 sacks.
The Cardinals open the season as home underdogs, currently priced at +6.5 for their non-conference matchup, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, the total is set at 53.5, with the over bought up to -112.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.