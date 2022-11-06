Cardinals' James Conner Expected to Play vs. Seahawks
Grant White
For the second time in four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will take to the field against their division foes, the Seattle Seahawks. This time, they’ll have two-time Pro Bowl running back James Conner in the mix.
Conner hasn’t played since Week 5 while dealing with a rib injury, but according to Adam Schefter, the former third-round pick is likely to suit up.
Cardinals’ RB James Conner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is likely to play vs. the Seahawks, but Arizona does want to test him in pre-game warmups, per source.
Even with Conner in the lineup, the Cardinals’ offense has been limited. The 27-year-old hasn’t tallied more than 55 rushing yards in a game this season, with his yards per carry hovering at 3.7. Still, he could flourish against a Seahawks defense that allows the fifth-most rushing yards per game.
Eno Benjamin started the past three games but will see a reduced role with Conner back in the fold. Benjamin averaged fewer than 2.5 yards per carry in two of his three starts.
Bettors are dismissive of the Cardinals’ chances, dropping them to -1.5 favorites after FanDuel Sportsbook opened them as -4 chalk.
