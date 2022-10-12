Cardinals' James Conner Misses Practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals may have to go with other options at running back this Sunday when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. James Conner missed practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a rib issue. The former Pitt standout was hurt in last weekend’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Conner also dealt with rib problems last season.

On the season, the 27-year-old has rushed for 200 yards to go along with 14 catches for 103 yards. Running at a 3.7-yard clip per carry Conner also has one touchdown on the year.

Conner is not the only Cardinals back hurt as Arizona heads into Week 6 against Seattle. Darrel Williams has already been ruled out with a sprained right knee. Williams has 94 yards on the ground with one score this season.

Seldomly used running back Jonathan Ward is also banged up and was put on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cardinals are -2.5-point favorites and -144 on the moneyline for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.