Cardinals' Kyler Murray Won't Attend Offseason Program
Tyler Mason
Overview
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Kyler Murray won’t attend the Arizona Cardinals offseason program.
As the #AZCardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts, sources say. This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.
Murray released a statement through his agent at the end of February, essentially demanding a long-term contract extension. Murray is, presumably, using participation in the offseason program as a bargaining tactic through these negotiations. He also removed all mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts, another modern negotiation ploy. Rapoport also reported that the team has known for weeks, so it’s unlikely that this will significantly impact Arizona’s decision-making.
In 2021, Murray completed 333 passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games. He also threw ten interceptions and was sacked 31 times. On the ground, Murray rushed for 423 yards and two touchdowns.
Arizona finished the season second in the NFC West with an 11-6 record and lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card round.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.