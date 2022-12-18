Cardinals' Marquise Brown Expected to Play vs. Broncos
Grant White
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have much left to play for. Kyler Murray is lost for the season, and the team is all but eliminated from playoff contention. Still, that isn’t stopping Marquise Brown from suiting up against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, despite dealing with an illness leading up to the Week 15 contest.
Adam Schefter tweeted that although he’s listed as questionable, Brown is expected to play versus Denver.
Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Broncos, per source.
Injuries have limited Brown’s participation throughout the year. The former first-round pick has played in just seven games with the Cardinals, taking to the field twice since Week 6. Limited playing time hasn’t impacted his effectiveness, as Brown leads the team in targets, ranking second in receptions and receiving yards.
Wins have been few and far between for the Cardinals, who have dropped three straight and five of their last six. Consequently, they enter Sunday’s non-conference matchup against the 3-10 Broncos as +2.5 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
