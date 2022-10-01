Cardinals' Marquise Brown Questionable vs. Panthers

Marquise Brown is questionable to play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Friday’s injury report for Cardinals-Panthers. pic.twitter.com/FQsDkaC2rf — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 30, 2022

Brown is dealing with a foot issue that caused him only to be able to practice in a limited session Friday. If Brown cannot play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals will be hard pressed to have much of a passing game.

Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still unavailable due to suspension. Veteran receiver A.J. Green will miss the game due to a knee injury. Second-year WR Rondale Moore is also questionable to make his season debut with a hamstring injury. Moore was able to practice this week, so he might be good to go on Sunday.

If Brown can play this week, he might surpass the 17 targets he had last week versus the Los Angeles Rams.