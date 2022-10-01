Cardinals' Marquise Brown Questionable vs. Panthers

Brown is dealing with a foot issue that caused him only to be able to practice in a limited session Friday. If Brown cannot play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals will be hard pressed to have much of a passing game.
Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still unavailable due to suspension. Veteran receiver A.J. Green will miss the game due to a knee injury. Second-year WR Rondale Moore is also questionable to make his season debut with a hamstring injury. Moore was able to practice this week, so he might be good to go on Sunday.
If Brown can play this week, he might surpass the 17 targets he had last week versus the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals are a 1.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Panthers, -102 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
