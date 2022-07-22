Cardinals Place TE Maxx Williams On PUP List

Williams suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 5 last year that kept him out for the remainder of the season. He’ll have to miss at least the first six games of the season after hitting the PUP list on Friday. The good news is that the Cardinals re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March, meaning he will likely return to the field sometime in 2022. Although last year’s midseason signing of Zach Ertz and the drafting of rookie tight end Trey McBride has diminished Williams’s role within the offense.
In five starts before his injury in 2021, Williams hauled 16 receptions on 17 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown. Keep an eye out for updates on his status as the season gets closer.
Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFC West Odds
The Arizona Cardinals currently have the second-longest odds to win the NFC West at +300 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
