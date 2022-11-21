Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Expected to Start Monday vs. 49ers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to start Monday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

For the second straight week, Colt McCoy appears set to start for the #AZCardinals, sources say. With QB Kyler Murray still dealing with a hamstring injury and limited all week, McCoy is good to go. The veteran hopes to replicate last week when he was 26 of 36 for 238 with a TD. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

This would be McCoy’s second consecutive week under center as starting quarterback Kyler Murray continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

McCoy was highly efficient in last Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, completing 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown, earning the praise of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“I think with Colt, the games that he’s played for us, the biggest deal is the pre-snap recognition, getting it out to those playmakers on time, accurate within catch and run, and he’s just had a good feel for the offense since he’s been here,” said Kingsbury.

McCoy will be in tough against an elite 49ers defense, which ranks tenth in passing yards allowed per game (197.9) and 12th in sacks (29.0).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +9.5 home underdogs on the spread and +350 on the moneyline.