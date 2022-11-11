Cardinals QB Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s John Weinfuss.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this week, will be a game-time decision for Sunday, Kliff Kingsbury said today. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 11, 2022

Murray missed practice again on Friday and if he can’t play through the hamstring ailment, backup Colt McCoy will get the start. McCoy started three games last season while Murray was out and was actually impressive. The Cardinals won two of the three games while he completed 75.6 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and just one interception. This development will be something to monitor throughout the weekend and right up until kickoff.

In 2022, Murray has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.