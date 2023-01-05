Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2023 Season
Paul Connor
Arizona Cardinals (4-12) head coach Kliff Kingsbury said starting quarterback Kyler Murray is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, per ESPN.com.
On Wednesday, Murray underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered during Week 14 against the New England Patriots.
“Thank you for all the love and prayers,” said Murray via social media. “I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express. I’ll be back.”
Kingsbury shared Murray’s confidence, saying the 25-year-old is eager to begin the rehab process and rejoin the team.
“I think it can kind of be a reset for him,” said Kingsbury. “We know we had our struggles this year offensively, and we feel like we can play at a much higher level. And I think he understands that he can build himself back better and attack this thing.”
Murray, who inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension last offseason, recorded 2,786 total yards (2,368 passing, 418 rushing) and 17 touchdowns in 11 games.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +14 point road underdogs on the spread and +640 on the moneyline for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
