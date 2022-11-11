Cardinals-Rams: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two longtime NFC West rivals face off on Sunday afternoon as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals (+102) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-120) Total: 40.5 (O -110, U -110)

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for either team, especially for the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals enter this matchup last in the NFC West at 3-6, while the Rams aren’t far ahead at 3-5. There hasn’t been any consistency with either team through nine weeks. On paper, there’s much to like about the Rams, but they’ve lacked offensive weapons aside from Cooper Kupp, and the offensive line hasn’t done an excellent job projecting their quarterback.

These two teams already met earlier this season in a low-scoring affair, which saw the Rams come out on top 20-12. Even in the Rams’ wins, they haven’t looked impressive. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been more efficient on offense, while the Rams have been much better defensively, creating an interesting narrative heading into SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

It’s been hard for the Cardinals to find success against the Rams, and with Los Angeles having home-field advantage, it’s hard to imagine that trend changing. Even though the Cardinals’ offense has looked explosive at times, they’ll need to be even more creative against a Rams defense that can get to Kyler Murray.

Murray is great at scrambling, but the Rams’ secondary could be the difference in this matchup. It’s basically a pick’em on the spread, but there’s some value with the Rams to win outright on the moneyline at -120.

Best Bet: Rams moneyline (-120)

With the struggles the Rams have seen on offense and the Cardinals having problems scoring points against the Rams’ defense, this contest could see a similar result as earlier this season. The two clubs combined for just 32 points in that game, and the sportsbooks have another low-scoring total set at 40.5 for this one. The Cardinals’ defense has improved throughout the season and is likely better than they’re given credit for, while the Rams won’t let Arizona have any easy points. As a result, it’s hard to look away from the under 40.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 40.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Rams 18, Cardinals 15