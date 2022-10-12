Cardinals RB Darrel Williams (knee) OUT Week 6 vs. Seahawks
Paul Connor
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is out for Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a sprained knee.
On the #AZCardinals RB situation: James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, status will be clearer later in the week. Darrel Williams sprained his knee and is out this week. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) to IR, per @TomPelissero. AZ signed Corey Clement & Ty’Son Williams to the PS.
Williams suffered the injury in the third quarter of Week 5’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. The 27-year-old has appeared in five games for the Cards this season, tallying 94 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.
With starter James Conner questionable with a rib injury, Eno Benjamin could be in line for a hefty workload come Sunday. Benjamin recorded 53 total yards on 12 touches last week and draws a favorable matchup against a Seahawks defense, allowing the seventh-highest EPA per rush. If Conner cannot suit up, Benjamin will be a solid RB2 fantasy option in all formats. The 23-year-old should be scooped up wherever available.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -144 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.