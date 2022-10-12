BETTING Fantasy News NFL
Cardinals RB Darrel Williams (knee) OUT Week 6 vs. Seahawks

Paul Connor

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is out for Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a sprained knee.

Williams suffered the injury in the third quarter of Week 5’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. The 27-year-old has appeared in five games for the Cards this season, tallying 94 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

With starter James Conner questionable with a rib injury, Eno Benjamin could be in line for a hefty workload come Sunday. Benjamin recorded 53 total yards on 12 touches last week and draws a favorable matchup against a Seahawks defense, allowing the seventh-highest EPA per rush. If Conner cannot suit up, Benjamin will be a solid RB2 fantasy option in all formats. The 23-year-old should be scooped up wherever available.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -144 on the moneyline.