Cardinals RB James Conner Did Not Practice on Friday

This is a slight surprise following Conner’s two limited designations earlier in the week. The lead back hasn’t played since Week 5 with the rib ailment and suddenly seems up in the air for Sunday. The Cardinals travel to Minnesota as they look to upset a Vikings team that has won six of their last seven at home dating back to last season.
In 2022, Conner has 54 attempts for 200 rushing yards and a touchdown in five starts. He has also made 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards on the season. Eno Benjamin becomes a solid spot starter in fantasy if Conner cannot go on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
The Arizona Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
