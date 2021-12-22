Cardinals RB James Conner (Heel) Did Not Practice On Tuesday

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was listed as out for team practice on Tuesday due to a heel injury, per Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

James Conner listed as out of practice for Cardinals. https://t.co/60so77XgVK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 21, 2021

Conner is yet to miss a game this season and was limited in practice last week with an ankle injury. He ended up seeing just ten touches on Sunday in the loss to the Lions, his lowest since Week 8. The team did not end up practicing but was required to submit an injury report since they play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Conner has been a touchdown machine for the Cardinals this year with 16 scrimmage touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL. He has racked up 218 touches for 1,034 scrimmage yards to go with the scores in 14 games this season. His practice status will be something to monitor throughout the week to see if this injury is more than a precaution.

Indianapolis Colts Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.