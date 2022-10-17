Cardinals RB James Conner Listed as DNP on Monday

Conner missed Sunday’s defeat to the Seattle Seahawks with the same injury and will likely be a close call on a short week with Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals will suit up for practice on Tuesday, which will give a better determination of what Conner’s availability will be for Week 7.
In 2022, Conner attempted 54 rushes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He has also made 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards on the season. If he cannot go, expect Eno Benjamin to see most of the workload, similar to Week 6.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
