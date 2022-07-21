Cardinals Sign Kyler Murray To 5-Year, 230.5 Million Dollar Extension
Doug Ziefel
Quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year, 230.5 million dollar deal to stay with the Arizona Cardinals. The deal will keep him in Arizona for six more seasons and makes him the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, with an average annual salary of $46.1 million. Also, $160 million of the contract is guaranteed. Murray is more than deserving as he has quickly become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and the Cardinals are right to lock him up long-term.
Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds
The load is now firmly established on Murray’s shoulders with this new deal. He will have a lot of heavy lifting with this Cardinals offense, especially early on. Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds left in free agency. On top of that, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be serving a six-game suspension.
The Cardinals may have talent with Murray at the helm, but there is a reason why they’re +300 to win the NFC West at Fanduel Sportbook.
