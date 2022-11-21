Cardinals Star WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Play Monday vs. 49ers

Hopkins was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury but was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday and Saturday.
The 30-year-old has gotten off to a hot start since returning from his six-game suspension, tallying 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances.
While backup quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to draw a second consecutive start, Hopkins proved effective with the veteran, recording a 10/98/0 receiving line in last week’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The former Houston Texan leads the NFL with a 33.1% target share and should be able to post respectable numbers for fantasy owners despite a tough matchup against a daunting 49ers defense.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +9.5 underdogs on the spread and +350 on the moneyline.
