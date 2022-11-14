Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Leaves Game Early Against Rams

Zach Ertz was forced to leave the game early Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The good news for Ertz and the Cardinals is that he didn’t tear his ACL, but the bad news is that he is still expected to miss multiple games due to the injury. Ertz suffered the injury during the first quarter of an eventual 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

This is yet another hit to a Cardinals passing game already without Marquise Brown, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury, and Kyler Murray, who missed yesterday due to a hamstring injury.