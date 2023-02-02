Cardinals to Hold Second Interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Arizona Cardinals will hold a second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position.

Also, I'm told #Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected, at this time, to get another look for the head coach job in Arizona as well–whether formal or informal, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 2, 2023

Glenn met with Cardinals brass last month as the organization looks to find a replacement for former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after the 2022 season.

Glenn, 50, is also in the running for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job, having been interviewed twice by Jim Irsay and company.

On the surface, Glenn’s candidacy seems surprising after the Lions’ defense finished 32nd and 29th in the past two seasons. However, Glenn’s unit steadily improved in the second half of 2022, allowing 20.2 points over Detroit’s final ten games and closed out the year on an 8-2 run. The Texas native has been lauded for his strong leadership skills and ability to connect with players.

Also in the running for Arizona’s top job are fellow defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero (DEN), Lou Anarumo (CIN), and Vance Joseph (ARZ), offensive coordinators Mike Kafka (NYG) and Brian Callahan (CIN), as well as Steelers linebackers coach and former Miami Dolphins head man Brian Flores.

