Cardinals to Interview Giants OC Mike Kafka for HC Position

Kafka made, possibly the worst receiving corps in the league, look competent, which explains the intrigue. He also made Daniel Jones go from a total question mark to a quarterback the team believes they can build around. The Cardinals will need a capable head coach next season as they still boast plenty of weapons between Kyler Murray, James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins, and Marquise Brown despite an underwhelming 2022 season.
As Pelissero mentioned, it is Kafka’s third interview for a head coaching position, so there are no promises he’ll be in Glendale next season.
