Cardinals vs. Raiders: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders will look to get into the win column this week after disappointing Week 1 losses.

Arizona Cardinals (+180) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-220) Total: 51.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have two of the better offenses this year, but neither side showed it in Week 1. As a result, both teams will be looking to bounce back in this matchup that features one of the highest totals of the week, so don’t be surprised if some points are scored on Sunday.

The Raiders added some offensive weapons in the offseason, specifically star wide receiver Davante Adams. It didn’t take Adams long to find his form with his college quarterback Derek Carr, with the duo combining for 141 yards and a touchdown. Many wondered if Carr would pepper Adams with targets, and that question was answered immediately, seeing the veteran wideout thrown to 17 times in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carr and company had a tough time putting up points in Week 1 against the Chargers, but the same was said last night for Patrick Mahomes, so that defense is one to watch this season in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Cardinals might have one of the worst pass rushes, and their defense overall is a giant question mark, meaning Carr could be in for a big day, much like Mahomes was in Week 1 against Arizona.

The public expects that trend to continue in this matchup with an offensive line that didn’t do a great job protecting Kyler Murray. Regarding the spread, which currently has the Raiders favored by 5.5 points at home, the public has put 59% of tickets and 62% of the handle on the home side. What’s more telling is the backing of the Raiders’ moneyline, which has them listed at -240 but has seen 38% of bets and 81% of the handle. That tells you that big money and the sharps are trending towards the Raiders in this matchup.

Best Bet: Raiders -5.5 (-110)

The Raiders should have no problem scoring in this contest, but the question is whether or not the Cardinals can keep up with them. Amidst offensive line concerns and a Raiders pass rush that can do damage, Murray will be pressured early and often. There’s a sense that the public agrees with that sentiment when looking at the action going towards the total. Just 44% of bets have been placed on the under 51.5 for this matchup, yet 77% of the handle has also gone in that direction. That says that the sharp money is on the under, and it’s hard to blame them with the Cardinals expected to struggle on offense.

Game Pick: Raiders 28, Cardinals 17

Best Bet: Under 51.5 (-114)