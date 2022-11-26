Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Sunday vs. Chargers

Murray was able to put in a full practice Friday and wasn’t on the injury report. The exciting signal caller missed last week’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury.
Murray needs his legs almost as much as his arm to succeed, as his ability to run with the football and buy time in the pocket is essential to the success of the Cardinals’ offense. Now, how close Murray is to full strength is anyone’s guess. He may be well enough to play, but will he be asked to stay in the pocket and play the more traditional role of the quarterback in order not to risk re-injury?
The Cardinals are +3-point underdogs (-115) versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and are +130 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
