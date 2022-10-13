Cardinals Without RBs Conner and Williams at Thursday's Practice
joecervenka
The Arizona Cardinals may be short in the backfield for Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. James Conner again missed practice on Thursday as he is dealing with a rib issue. According to Cardinals beat reporter Darren Urban both Conner and Darrel Williams remained as DNPs at today’s session.
Both backs were also not on the field for Wednesday’s run-through as the former Pitt standout is nursing a rib injury, and Williams has a sprained right knee.
Conner was hurt in last weekend’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and also had rib problems last year.
On the season, the 27-year-old has rushed for 200 yards to go along with 14 catches for 103 yards. Running at a 3.7-yard clip per carry Conner also has one touchdown on the year.
Williams is reportedly already out for Sunday’s game and could miss multiple weeks if the sprained knee doesn’t respond well to treatment. The former Kansas City Chief has 94 yards on the ground with one score this season after coming off a career-best 558 yards last year.
Eno Benjamin should have a big role in Arizona’s run game if Conner sits. The second-year man out of Arizona State should see an uptick in carries even if Conner does suit up with Williams out.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cardinals are -3-point favorites and -144 on the moneyline for Sunday’s matchup in Seattle.
