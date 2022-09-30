Cardinals WR A.J. Green Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cardinals ruled out WR AJ Green for Sunday’s game vs Carolina due to a hamstring injury and are listing WRs Marquise Brown (foot) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

It’s been a slow start to the season for A.J. Green, and it has come to a screeching halt due to a hamstring injury. Outside of Marquise Brown, it’s been bleak regarding production from the supporting cast of receivers within the Cardinals’ offense. Perhaps Green can get this injury sorted out and be in better form upon his return to the offense.

In 2022, Green has made five receptions on 13 targets for 29 yards. If he cannot go, expect Rondale Moore to see a sizeable uptick in his target share.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point underdogs against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the Fanduel Sportsbook.