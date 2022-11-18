Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Did Not Practice on Thursday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice on Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring and will likely be listed as questionable to play on Monday versus the San Francisco 49ers. There are a couple of things to consider. First, the Cardinals don’t play until Monday, so they can afford to play it safe with Hopkins and not push him in their first practice of the week. Second, the Cardinals have given Hopkins maintenance days in the past or a veteran’s day off to rest up for an upcoming game. While Hopkins has a legitimate injury, we likely won’t know how serious it is until the Cardinals have their final practice on Saturday.