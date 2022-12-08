Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice on Thursday

It’s not quite time to panic yet, as Hopkins has until Monday night to rest up for their matchup with the New England Patriots. Throughout his career, the five-time Pro Bowler has been known to take occasional rest days from practice, so this could be an abundance of precaution. If Arizona wants to cling onto any chance of sneaking into the NFC playoff picture, they will absolutely need Hopkins’s services throughout the remainder of the year.
In 2022, Hopkins has made 49 receptions on 64 targets for 574 yards and three touchdowns in six starts. Keep an eye out for his practice status on Friday.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
The Arizona Cardinals are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Monday night with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
