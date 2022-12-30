Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suffers 'Knee Issue' on Friday

According to team reporter Darren Urban, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is currently dealing with a “knee issue” suffered at practice on Friday.

DeAndre Hopkins is having some knee issues. Kingsbury said they will see how he feels Saturday before making a decision if he will play. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 30, 2022

This news is every fantasy manager’s worst nightmare. It seems there is a real possibility that the Cardinals just put Hopkins on ice for the remainder of the season to avoid risking further injury. Between the potential absence of Hopkins and David Blough being named the starter, there may not be a worse offensive situation heading into Week 17 than Arizona.

In 2022, Hopkins has 64 receptions on 96 targets for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts. If he misses any action, Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch will be the main assets within the passing game on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are a 4.5-point underdog against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.