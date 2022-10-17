Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Expected To Miss 6 Weeks

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is expected to miss around six weeks.

Some good news for #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown: Following the MRI, his foot isn’t as bad as was initially thought. It’s a small, non-surgical fracture, source said. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. He’s getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

This is a stunning turnaround from the original reports stating that Brown had potentially suffered a season-ending foot injury. That was before the MRI, which showed a smaller fracture than anticipated. This saves not only the Cardinals’ offense come meaningful games later in the season but fantasy managers as well, who should have the 25-year-old back in their lineups in time for fantasy playoffs.

In 2022, Brown has 43 receptions on 64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns. With Brown’s absence, expect Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore, and newly-acquired Robbie Anderson to step into more prominent roles and fill the void in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.