Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Questionable for Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide Marquise Brown (groin) is questionable to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Jess Root of The Cards Wire.

Brown was healthy enough to put in three limited practices this week, which trends toward him being active on Christmas Day. Aside from anything unexpected, the 25-year-old should be good to go against the Bucs on Sunday. His fantasy value does take a sizeable hit for the remainder of the season, with Trace McSorley as his starting quarterback moving forward.

In 2022, Brown has 57 receptions on 88 targets for 584 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts. If he cannot go, expect DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green to see upticks in target volume this weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are eight-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.