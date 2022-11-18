Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Starts Practicing

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown has begun practicing, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Marquise Brown was at practice Thursday but didn’t take part in all the individual drills. When he did, though, he looked healthy. pic.twitter.com/Z0iXb956Mi — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 17, 2022

Brown has been out since Week 7 due to a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. The injury was initially thought to possibly be season-ending, but it looks like it may only cost him four games. Whether or not the Cardinals activate him to play Monday in Mexico remains to be seen. If Brown doesn’t start this week, he will play in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Who will be throwing the ball to Brown is another question. Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are both questionable to play, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury won’t reveal the likely starter is.