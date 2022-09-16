Cardinals WR Rondale Moore (Hamstring) Unlikely for Week 2
Paul Connor
According to Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is not expected to play in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury. The injury forced Moore to miss the Cards’ season opener, a game in which they were blown out 44-21 by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore hurt his hamstring in practice a little over a week ago and, per Wilson, could be out beyond Week 2.
Already missing All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Moore’s continued absence is a significant blow to a Cards offense that struggled to move the ball in Week 1.
With the 22-year-old likely sidelined, undrafted free agent Greg Dortch should again see an increased role. Dortch surprised last Sunday, leading Arizona’s receivers in catches (seven), targets (nine), and yards (63), and could be a viable fantasy option, particularly in PPR formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +198 on the moneyline.
