Cards’ To Wait On James Conner’s Status Until Monday’s meeting with Rams

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that the Cardinals will wait until gameday to decide on the status of running back James Conner. In Sunday’s 38-30 home loss, Conner suffered a rib injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kliff Kingsbury said James Conner and Jonathan Ward will likely be game-time decisions — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 13, 2022

The Cardinals will certainly hope to have him available when they take on the Rams as four-point road underdogs. Arizona is 1-1 against Los Angeles this season, but the team managed to rack up 216 yards on the ground in a 37-20 victory during the first meeting. Conner leads Arizona with 202 carries and 752 rushing yards this season.

After a 7-0 start to the year, Arizona’s limping into the playoffs with just one win in its past five games. That could prove problematic against Los Angeles, who they’re beaten just once in the past ten meetings. Bettors will also be keen to know that Arizona’s 1-8-1 against the spread during those games. That might explain why sharp bettors are already laying the points with the home favorites.

