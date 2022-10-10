BETTING Fantasy News NFL
12:04 PM, October 10, 2022

Carolina Panthers Fire HC Matt Rhule

Paul Connor Paul Connor

Head coach Matt Rhule’s tenure in Carolina has come to an end. According to NFL.com, the Panthers have fired Rhule following a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign.

After successful stints at Temple and Baylor University, Rhule signed a massive seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020. Renowned for his ability to turn around programs in short order, the 47-year-old was expected to do the same for a Carolina squad whose last winning season came in 2017.

Instead, Rhule’s Panthers struggled mightily, posting an 11-27 mark over two-plus seasons.

While Rhule helped oversee an improved Carolina defense, the offense was one of the league’s most inept, ranking 28th in points-per-game, 29th in yards-per-game, 31st in third-down percentage, and 30th in red-zone touchdown percentage since 2020. The lack of a capable starting quarterback didn’t help matters, but general manager Scott Fitterer surely expected more.

Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over for Rhule on an interim basis.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as +9.5 road underdogs on the spread and +340 on the moneyline ahead of Week 6’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.