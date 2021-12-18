Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 15 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 19

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers +490 | Bills -700

Spread: Bills -11.5

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +100000 | Bills +1400

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Predictions and Picks

Bills -11.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and Picks

I am admittedly still high on the Bills, but it’s getting harder to defend them. They grade out very favorably in terms of Football Outsiders DVOA – they rank fourth – but they’re struggling to win games. Last week, their loss to the Buccaneers dropped them to 7-6 for the year, which puts them on the bubble for a wild card spot in the postseason.

Still, there are reasons to remain optimistic. They made a furious comeback last week against the defending champs before ultimately falling in overtime. They lost a game against the Patriots in hurricane-like conditions, making it nearly impossible to pass. That fit the Patriots’ skill set much more than the Bills’. Those kinds of losses scream “unlucky” more than “overrated.”

This is the perfect spot for the Bills to get right. The Panthers’ defense has fallen off after a solid start to the season, allowing at least 27 points in each of their past three games. Those games have come against the Falcons, Dolphins and Football Team, none of which are an offensive juggernaut. They’ll have their hands full with Josh Allen and the Bills.

On the other side, the Bills should have no problems shutting down the Panthers. They’ve played quarterback roulette all season, and Sam Darnold appears likely to return to the lineup this week. That might be an upgrade for the Panthers, but it’s not enough to matter. He’s averaged just 5.3 adjusted yards per attempt, which is one of the worst marks in the league.