Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols and is active for Week 17 against the Raiders

Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on December 28 and missed practice all week. He is unvaccinated, but Wentz was eligible to return under the NFL’s new protocols if his symptoms improved or were resolved.
Wentz has thrown for 3,230 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colts are a -375 on the Moneyline against the Raiders, while Wentz is a -110 to go over/under 224.5 passing yards.
Rookie Sam Ehlinger was set to start but will backup Wentz on Sunday.
Indianapolis is second in the AFC South with a 9-6 record and can clinch a playoff spot if they beat Las Vegas.
Insuring Wentz behind center is a big swing in the right direction for the Colts, and the lines show as much. Be sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook to take advantage of all the NFL odds.
