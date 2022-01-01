Carson Wentz has been activated from COVID-19 protocols by the Colts

The Colts have activated Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 protocols, the Colts official website reports. Wentz had been placed on the list Tuesday, but under the new NFL protocols, he can be activated and play if he is not showing symptoms for five days. That fifth day is Saturday. This could also be a procedural move as any player in the COVID-19 protocols needs to be activated by 3 pm on Saturday to be eligible to play Sunday. The Chiefs activated tight end Travis Kelce by the deadline last week, but Kelce still didn’t play Sunday, so it’s not a sure thing that Wentz will play versus the Raiders.

Wentz has had an uneven season, but the Colts are a better team with him behind center than they would be with backup Sam Ehlinger. Whether or not Wentz plays, the Colts offense is led by running back and MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. The Colts are a run-first team that will use play-action off of the defenses’ fear of Taylor.

This is an important game for both teams as the Raiders likely need to win out to have a chance at the playoffs while the Colts may only need to win one of their final two games to clinch at least a wild card berth.

The Colts are currently a 7.5 point favorite (-110) over the Raiders on Sunday. The Colts are -355 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.