CeeDee Lamb Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, Potential Extension

The No. 88 is a special one in Dallas Cowboys lore, with several star receivers having donned the uniform, the latest being All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb Salary

Drafted 17th overall by the Cowboys in 2020, Lamb is entering the final year of a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract. The deal is fully guaranteed and includes an average annual salary of $3,502,503, a $7,749,100 signing bonus, and a fifth-year option.

CeeDee Lamb Cap Hit

Lamb will count for $4,457,731 against the cap in 2023.

CeeDee Lamb Potential Extension

Lamb is eligible for a contract extension, having completed his third NFL season. The 23-year-old set career highs across the board in 2023, tallying 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the top wideouts in the game. Dallas will undoubtedly pick up Lamb’s fifth-year option this offseason, with the two sides likely beginning talks on a new long-term deal sooner rather than later.