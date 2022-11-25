Chargers-Cardinals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Los Angeles Chargers (-164) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+138) Total: 48.5 (O -115, U -105)
The Chargers had Super Bowl expectations entering the season, but they have fallen short, partially due to several key injuries. The team has a mediocre 5-5 record, and even if they’re still in the playoff hunt, they will need to start stringing victories together sooner than later.
The Cardinals didn’t have as lofty expectations as the Chargers, but they’ve still been disappointing at 4-7. The defense has been a problem for both teams, while scoring points hasn’t been an issue, which is why this is one of the larger totals on Sunday. Both teams have a 2-3 record over their last five games. However, the Chargers have been more impressive after playing an extremely tight game against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
The Chargers enter this matchup as road favorites on the moneyline at -164 and sit as three-point favorites on the spread. For whatever reason, Arizona has been dismal at home over the last two years, going 1-5 in their stadium this season. As a result, it’s difficult to trust what they’re bringing to the table in what should be considered a must-win game for the Chargers. Targeting the visitors to cover the spread has value at -112.
Best Bet: Chargers -3 (-112)
With a lack of defense, it’s not surprising to see a lot of points expected between these high-scoring offenses. Still, only two of the last five Chargers games have gone over 48.5 points, but considering the Cardinals’ defense shouldn’t put up significant resistance, that could change. Meanwhile, three of the last five Cardinals games have gone over the total. Bettors should have confidence that many points will be scored in this matchup. Arizona’s offense shouldn’t have a problem moving the football either, so strap in for a back-and-forth offensive affair and side with the over 48.5 at -115.
