Chargers-Chiefs: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

The AFC West is viewed as the toughest division in football, and two of the top teams will face off on Thursday Night Football this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers put together impressive Week 1 performances, ending up in the win column. Last year, the teams split two meetings, with the Chargers winning Game 1, 30-24, followed by the Chiefs coming out on top in Game 2, 34-28.

Even though both teams boast improved defenses, quarterback play will be the main storyline entering this matchup, with Justin Herbert set to take on Patrick Mahomes.

When and Where is Chargers-Chiefs?

Chargers: 1-0 | Chiefs: 1-0

Date: September 5, 2022, | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas City, Missouri | Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

How to Watch Chargers-Chiefs?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Chargers-Chiefs

Moneyline: Chargers (+176) | Chiefs (-210)

Spread: Chargers +4.5 (-114) | Chiefs -4.5 (-106)

Total: 54.5 (O-105, U-115)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Both of these two offenses are expected to be amongst the most explosive in football, but one area that should be watched is the status of Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. He’s not expected to play on Thursday, meaning more will be needed from Joshua Palmer and Austin Ekeler. The more important question for the Chargers is whether or not J.C. Jackson can dress, who was limited in practice on Tuesday. His absence didn’t get exploited much in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but there’s little doubt that Mahomes will be targeting that area of the field if he’s unable to play in this matchup.

With both point totals going over in the two games last year, the total for this game is listed as the highest number in Week 2. Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards in Week 1, while both quarterbacks felt comfortable in this matchup last season, so more points should be on the horizon.

Regarding Super Bowl odds, the Chiefs currently sit in a tie for the second-best odds, while the Chargers aren’t much further down on the list in a tie for fourth.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this AFC West Thursday Night Football clash!

Injuries to Watch for

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen DNP, CB J.C. Jackson LP (limited), TE Donald Parham DNP

Chiefs: K Harrison Butker DNP, CB Trent McDuffie placed on IR