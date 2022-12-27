Chargers Clinch Playoff Berth Following MNF Victory
Paul Connor
For the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason. The Bolts punched their ticket following a 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, LA’s third straight win.
“It’s just the beginning. This is not our final goal,” said head coach Brandon Staley. “We have two more games against really good teams, and we need to search to play our best football so we can not only get into the playoffs but make a run to a Super Bowl championship, which is what our goal is.”
This will be the first playoff appearance for Staley and star quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished Monday’s contest 24-of-31 passing for 235 yards and one interception.
“It will be a lot of fun,” said Herbert. “Just excited to be in that atmosphere and to have that opportunity and keep playing football.”
Herbert and company are in sole possession of the AFC’s No. 6 seed and host the injury-riddled Rams in Week 17.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers as -6.5 favorites on the spread and -335 on the moneyline.
