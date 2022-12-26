Chargers-Colts DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Nick Foles will get the nod at quarterback tonight for his first start as an Indianapolis Colt. He goes up against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. A little Nick Foles magic wouldn’t be the worst thing for a Colts team coming off the worst blown lead in NFL history. Throughout his career, Foles has been efficient and done a reasonably good job of protecting the ball. Establishing the ground game early will be critical to keeping the defense honest, as we can’t expect Foles to throw the ball 40+ times. Herbert can, and likely will, throw the ball 40+ times, has a bevy of weapons around him, and is looking to bounce back from his worst game of the season.

RUNNING BACK:

Jonathan Taylor has been shut down for the season after getting injured on just his second snap last week. Zack Moss led the charge last week, totaling 24 carries compared to 13 for Deon Jackson. Combining for 37 carries again is unlikely, but we feel that something along a 15-8 split between the two is expected. Jackson has a higher receiving upside, but that hasn’t been on display, with him only being targeted twice over the past three weeks.

Austin Ekeler might have the highest fantasy ceiling in football, but in such a loaded offense full of weapons, he simply cannot get the ball enough. We know he won’t be a workhorse back, as the times he has surpassed 15 carries have been few and far between. Luckily, he has a knack for finding the end zone, combining for 14 touchdowns, and is fully capable of leading the team in targets. Joshua Kelley saw ten carries last week to Ekeler’s 12, which will be the closest Kelley will come to Ekeler’s count for the rest of the season.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a ten-reception, 14-target game last week but doesn’t possess the high yardage or touchdown volume. Pittman hasn’t had a 75+ yard game in eight games and has only two touchdowns on the season. Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell will see comparable snap loads behind Pittman, with Pierce out-targeting Campbell 13-8 over the past two weeks. Neither has an overwhelming red zone presence, so we’ll look to Campbell’s vertical threat for a touchdown boost. Ashton Dulin will rotate in for a roughly 25% snap share and saw two targets in each of the last two games.

Keenan Allen picked up from where he left off in 2021 as he’s led the NFL in red zone targets since Week 11, when he fully recovered from his lingering injury. He’s combined for 23 targets over the past two games in which the Chargers possessed their full fleet of receivers, so we aren’t too worried about a dip in volume. Mike Williams’s ceiling cannot go unnoticed, as he has a high yardage upside to compensate against Allen’s red-zone volume and PPR value. We all saw Joshua Palmer’s emergence in the wake of surrounding injuries, but he’s been relegated to a five-to-six target expectation as there is only one ball to go around. DeAndre Carter will rotate in occasionally and will see a target or two at most.

TIGHT END:

Kylen Granson has been ruled out tonight, so the Colts will be left with three tight ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, and Nikola Kalinic. Alie-Cox will lead the group in snaps, but Woods possesses the highest receiving ceiling as Woods has out-targeted Alie-Cox 17-6 over the past four weeks. Kalinic has been targetless in the four games he’s seen snaps. Gerald Everett’s role has not been minimized in two games with everyone healthy, still seeing 14 targets. He hasn’t found the end zone since Week 4, which is demoralizing for his showdown viability. We expect Donald Parham to take over the TE2 spot as he out-targeted Tre McKitty 3-0 in his first game back from injury.