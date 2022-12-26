Chargers-Colts DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Justin Herbert has the highest optimal probability on this DFS Showdown slate on Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. He’s gone over 300 yards passing in three straight games and should comfortably surpass 40 pass attempts making him more than feasible at the multiplier.

How you play Herbert depends on how you view Keenan Allen on this slate, as Allen has played himself into multiplier contention. Since returning from injury in Week 11, he’s led the league in red zone targets while combining for 52 targets over the five weeks. He was unaffected by Mike Williams’s return, so if you don’t see either Williams or Joshua Palmer having solid games, we like Allen at the multiplier. Herbert is the safe way to go if you expect a diversified offense.

This slate will be heavily favored with Chargers players, so if you expect the Colts’ game script to establish the run early and keep the ball out of Herbert’s hands to succeed, Zack Moss is a strong play. He carried the ball 24 times efficiently, so in a close, low-scoring game, Moss could be in the multiplier mix as a cheap play that provides immense financial flexibility.

FLEX OPTIONS:

At the minimum, Austin Ekeler looks like a shoo-in on every showdown slate at the FLEX. His ceiling might not be as high as it once was, but his touchdown production is reliable for a showdown, as he’s found the end zone at least once in nine of his last eleven games. He’ll see the ball at least 15 times, so we’ll try and find financial space for him in our lineups.

Nick Foles will be affordable for a quarterback, but we won’t be looking to make room for him in our lineups. Some exposure is acceptable and needed, but we have repeatedly seen the Colts’ passing offense collapse. The fact that it won’t be Matt Ryan helps Foles’s case, but we expect the Colts to be run-heavy, so we aren’t crazy about Foles tonight.

Michael Pittman Jr. has the target share to be a strong play tonight or on any slate, but he’s simply lacking the touchdown production needed to be confident in him on a showdown slate. Using the money it would cost to back him with safe options like Allen or Ekeler is smart, and even the upside of Mike Williams at comparable pricing is where we’d rather go.

Joshua Palmer is relatively affordable, given his price compared to Williams. We saw enough from Palmer when he had an increased role to be confident in him as a safe play if you’re tight on dollars. He’ll see five targets on the low end, and we’ve seen Williams crash and burn too many times to ignore.

Deon Jackson seeing 13 carries is flukish, as his over/under for rush attempts only sits at 7.5 tonight. Jackson could see ten touches, given his receiving upside, but we’re not looking to roster him at the price of a low-end RB1.

We’re looking to stay away from Gerald Everett despite his encouraging target volume lately because of his low touchdown production and cheaper tight-end options. Jelani Woods is priced cheap for Indy, who will be without Kylen Granson, and has shown flashes of high target production. Mo Alie-Cox hasn’t seen the most encouraging production but will see 50% of the snaps and is priced minimally. We’d favor Woods, but a flier on Alie-Cox is completely warranted.

Given his price, we’d favor Alec Pierce over any tight end, as he has two eight-target games over his last four. Pierce will be highly owned, given the price, but the upside is there. Parris Campbell’s high yardage upside is desirable with a safer role compared to Pierce, so it will come down to your willingness to back his more expensive salary over Pierce. We’d be willing.