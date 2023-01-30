Chargers Expected to Hire Kellen Moore as New OC

Kellen Moore’s unemployment period did not last long. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Moore as their new offensive coordinator.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

The 33-year-old joins the Chargers less than 24 hours after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to part ways.

“I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work, and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys,” said head coach Mike McCarthy. “The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen’s impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership.”

Moore spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys’ OC, a tenure that saw the team finish in the top ten in scoring three times. He was also a finalist for the Carolina Panthers head coaching position before losing out to Frank Reich.

In LA, Moore will have the pleasure of working with star quarterback Justin Herbert, whose talent was often under-utilized by former OC Joe Lombardi. After battling through injury and dealing with a banged-up receiving corps, Herbert could be in for a bounce-back campaign under Moore’s tutelage and profiles as a top-five fantasy quarterback in 2023.

