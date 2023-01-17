Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

After blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Los Angeles Chargers are changing their coaching staff. According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and pass game coordinator Shane Day.

Lombardi, the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, had been with the Chargers for the past two seasons. Before he arrived in LA, the 51-year-old spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions, with whom he served as OC during the 2014 and 2015 campaigns.

While the Chargers finished the year in the top half in passing yards and points per game, Lombardi was criticized for implementing an offense built on short passes, effectively turning Pro Bowl QB Justin Herbert into a game manager.

The firings would seem to indicate that Brandon Staley will return for a third season as head coach, much to the chagrin of Bolts fans.

