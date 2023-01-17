Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

After blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Los Angeles Chargers are changing their coaching staff. According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and pass game coordinator Shane Day.
We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day.
Lombardi, the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, had been with the Chargers for the past two seasons. Before he arrived in LA, the 51-year-old spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions, with whom he served as OC during the 2014 and 2015 campaigns.
While the Chargers finished the year in the top half in passing yards and points per game, Lombardi was criticized for implementing an offense built on short passes, effectively turning Pro Bowl QB Justin Herbert into a game manager.
The firings would seem to indicate that Brandon Staley will return for a third season as head coach, much to the chagrin of Bolts fans.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.