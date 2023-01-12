Chargers-Jaguars Preview: Jacksonville to Make Some Noise
Ben DiGiacomo
We’re looking ahead to Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers as one of the more intriguing playoff matchups this weekend. Each team comes into the postseason riding hot.
The Jags closed the season on a 5-0 run to clinch the AFC South title. We’ll throw out the Chargers’ Week 18 loss because we don’t know if they truly tried, but they won their previous four games to clinch a playoff berth.
Chargers @ Jaguars Game Information
Location: TIAA Bank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL
Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | TV: NBC
Mike Williams was injured in Week 18 when Brandon Staley unnecessarily played his starters despite being locked in as the No. 5 seed. The star wideout was a DNP on Tuesday and Wednesday practices, so it’s unclear if he can play or how effective Williams will be if he does suit up.
The Chargers have some depth at receiver, with veteran Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer on the rise to reallocate snaps and targets, but neither is as big a threat as Wiliams. Trevor Lawrence appeared on Jacksonville’s injury report, but he’s been a mainstay there for weeks now, so there’s no concern.
The wagers on this game have been nearly split down the middle despite the line moving a point in favor of the Chargers. Over the past five weeks, they’ve combined to go 9-1, but it’s hard to ignore the beatdown the Jaguars put on the Chargers back in Week 3 when they won 38-10.
Yes, four months have passed, but as the Chargers have improved, so have the Jaguars. We’ll side with the proven playoff experience here with Doug Pederson at the helm to have his team ready. Pederson knows a thing or two about being a playoff underdog. We’ll take the points.
Chargers @ Jaguars Prop Picks on FanDuel
Keenan Allen OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Travis Etienne OVER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Zay Jones OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Since returning from injury in Week 11, Allen has averaged about 85 yards per game and north of ten targets. Jacksonville’s defense has allowed the fifth most passing yards, and factoring in a potentially limited or absent Williams, he’ll be LA’s go-to guy, and the Jags have no one to stop him.
Travis Etienne has been somewhat inconsistent throughout the year. Still, we see him having an ideal matchup against a poor Chargers run defense, ranked fifth-worst in yards allowed per game, including 100-plus yards to Latavius Murray and Cam Akers over the last two weeks. We’ll ride with Etienne eclipsing his prop mark, as he’s done in three of four weeks.
Zay Jones has had a down three games, combining for 59 yards on eight receptions. We like his chances because of how he performed back in Week 3 when he had ten receptions for 85 yards and a score against the Chargers. It’s a matchup the Jaguars should be able to exploit once again.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.