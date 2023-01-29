Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

It appears that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was playing through a significant injury toward the end of the 2022 campaign.

Jeremy Fowler reports the former Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder; however, Herbert is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason activities.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, per the team. Expected to be cleared for offseason activities. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2023

Herbert had another exceptional campaign in 2022. The Oregon Ducks product threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns, winning a career-best ten games.

Despite the success, the Chargers will be best remembered for imploding in the Wild Card Round. Up 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers were outscored 31-3 over the final 31 minutes of the game, dropping one of the more memorable playoff losses in recent history.

At least the Chargers can look forward to having a fully rehabilitated quarterback under center for the start of next season.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams left standing in the AFC playoff picture. There is no consensus in the betting market, with the Chiefs holding steady as -1.5 favorites for the championship game, per FanDuel Sportsbook.