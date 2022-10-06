Chargers' Keenan Allen Missed Practice Again Thursday
joecervenka
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) again missed practice on Thursday. According to Chargers Senior Writer for The Athletic Daniel Popper, the Chargers wideout did not see the practice field today, further muddying his status for Sunday.
Allen has not taken the field since Week 1 when he caught four balls for 66 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran pass catcher is one of many injuries as the Chargers have been dealing with an injury-plagued early chunk of the season.
Mike Williams should be the biggest beneficiary should Allen again not be able to suit up. Williams has been boom or bust, with 258 yards and two touchdowns on the campaign. The trouble is that 233 of those yards came in two games. Josh Palmer and Gerald Everett will also shoulder some of the receiving load.
The Los Angeles Chargers are -2.5-point road favorites when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
