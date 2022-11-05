Chargers' Keenan Allen Out Sunday vs. Falcons

This is very disappointing as Allen was able to play versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, then had a bye. One would’ve thought the additional week of rest would’ve allowed Allen to be 100% recovered from his hamstring injury, but that is not the case. Allen’s absence Sunday will mean he has missed six of the first eight games for the Chargers this season and only has six receptions for 77 yards in those two games.
What makes matters worse for the Chargers is that their other top wide receiver, Mike Williams, will also miss this game due to an ankle injury. Austin Ekeler will be kept very busy with receptions out of the backfield.
The Chargers are three-point favorites (-110) over the Atlanta Falcons in this contest and are -158 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
