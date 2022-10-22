Chargers' Keenan Allen Questionable vs. Seahawks

Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury that has cost him five consecutive games. He is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Allen hinted earlier in the week that he didn’t think he would play Sunday but seems to have reversed course and is now hoping to play.
This may come down to a risk or reward scenario for the Chargers. Sure, they would like him to play Sunday, but they also have a bye next week. It might be prudent to sit Allen again this week, thus giving him another 10 days to recuperate from his hamstring injury and get back to as close to 100% as possible.
The Chargers are five-point favorites (-110) in this contest and are -240 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
