Chargers' Mike Williams Inactive vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers’ injury woes continue as wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC West contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams has played only once since Week 7 and is resolving an ankle injury.

#LACvsLV inactives Easton Stick

Jason Moore Jr.

Sony Michel

Corey Linsley

Trey Pipkins III

Mike Williams pic.twitter.com/UIXeTafpUQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 4, 2022

Williams’ participation was in doubt throughout the week. The former first-round pick didn’t practice with the team but did solo drills on the sidelines.

The Chargers didn’t provide a timeline for when they expect Williams back in the lineup.

Keenan Allen is expected to play and could shoulder the additional workload in the passing game. However, Joshua Palmer has been Justin Herbert’s preferred target all season, leading the team in receiving yards while ranking second in receptions and targets.

Los Angeles is looking for just their second win since November 6. The odds at FanDuel Sportsbook are not in their favor as the Chargers enter Sunday’s battle against the Raiders as +2.5 underdogs.